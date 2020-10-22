x
Hwy. 80 closed in both directions near Newcastle because of downed power lines

Reports suggest parts of Hwy. 80 near Newcastle may remain closed for several hours.

NEWCASTLE, Calif — Commuters on Highway 80 should expect delays after a car drove into a power pole, knocking it over and starting a fire. 

Fire officials say the accident happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The accident knocked over power lines, which are down across the freeway. 

The following roads are closed: 

  • Westbound Hwy. 80 is closed at Maple.  
  • Eastbound is closed at Newcastle. 

Officials estimate Hwy. 80 may remained closed for another couple hours.

