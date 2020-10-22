Hwy. 80 closed in both directions near Newcastle because of downed power lines

Reports suggest parts of Hwy. 80 near Newcastle may remain closed for several hours.

NEWCASTLE, Calif — Commuters on Highway 80 should expect delays after a car drove into a power pole, knocking it over and starting a fire.

Fire officials say the accident happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The accident knocked over power lines, which are down across the freeway.

The following roads are closed:

Westbound Hwy. 80 is closed at Maple.

Eastbound is closed at Newcastle.

⚠️ Vehicle vs power pole on WB I-80 at Hwy 193. Brush fire also along WB I-80 at Hwy 93, and power line in road. Traffic stopped in both directions on I-80 at Newcastle. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Z3BCVFfX0C — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) October 22, 2020

Officials estimate Hwy. 80 may remained closed for another couple hours.

