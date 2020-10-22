Hwy. 80 closed in both directions near Newcastle because of downed power lines

NEWCASTLE, Calif — Commuters on Highway 80 should expect delays after a car drove into a power pole, knocking it over and starting a fire.
Fire officials say the accident happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. The accident knocked over power lines, which are down across the freeway.
The following roads are closed:
- Westbound Hwy. 80 is closed at Maple.
- Eastbound is closed at Newcastle.
Officials estimate Hwy. 80 may remained closed for another couple hours.
Stay with ABC10 as more information about this accident becomes available.
