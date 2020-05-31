Nearby grass fire causing 'major traffic congestion' along Hwy. 99 in south Sacramento

The grass fire is causing traffic backups in both north and south directions of Hwy. 99. Smoke from the fire is causing low visibility in the area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A grass fire along Fruitridge Road in south Sacramento is cause traffic delays in the area.

According to Caltrans District 3's Twitter page, traffic will be held on northbound Highway 99 near Fruitridge Road because of a nearby grass fire.

