New carpool lane opens on I-5 between Sacramento and Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new southbound bus and carpool lane has opened early on Interstate 5 that connects Sacramento to Elk Grove.

The $370 million project, which includes $48 million from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, is between Pocket Road in Sacramento to Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove. Construction began in November of 2019 and was expected to be completed in the winter of 2022.

Caltrans says additional mainline pavement, striping work, curb and signal work near on and off-ramps needs to be completed. The agency also has to add more electrical wiring and new signs along I-5.

Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said reducing cars mileage on California's highways is part of the agency's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"The opening of new bus and carpool lane gives travelers a convenient alternative to quickly reach their destination while also helping the environment," Omishakin said.

Caltrans says more than 200,000 vehicles and about 15,000 trucks use this section of I-5 every day to move commercial goods throughout the greater Sacramento area.