Severe delays, I-5 closed near Sacramento International Airport | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northbound Interstate 5 at Old River Road is closed near the Sacramento International Airport with delays in both directions.
A semi-truck swerved, tipped over and was partially hanging off a bridge at around 7:30 a.m. this morning, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).
In photos posted by the Woodland Fire Department, the semi-truck was transporting Flexterra, a flexible growth medium, which spilled out onto the roadway.
Woodland CHP told ABC10 the material that spilled is not hazardous or poisonous.
According to CHP, it is expected to be a long-term closure and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Find alternate routes at ABC10's traffic map HERE.
