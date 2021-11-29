Severe delays, I-5 closed near Sacramento International Airport | Updates

According to California Highway Patrol, a semi-truck swerved, tipped over and was partially hanging off a bridge at around 7:30 a.m. this morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northbound Interstate 5 at Old River Road is closed near the Sacramento International Airport with delays in both directions.

A semi-truck swerved, tipped over and was partially hanging off a bridge at around 7:30 a.m. this morning, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

In photos posted by the Woodland Fire Department, the semi-truck was transporting Flexterra, a flexible growth medium, which spilled out onto the roadway.

Woodland CHP told ABC10 the material that spilled is not hazardous or poisonous.

According to CHP, it is expected to be a long-term closure and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

***Happening now** Northbound bypass completely blocked, just north of CR 22. Please avoid the area if possible! Posted by Woodland Fire Department on Monday, November 29, 2021

