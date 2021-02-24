I-5 lanes in Sacramento now clear after man crossing freeway was hit, killed by car

CHP told ABC10 that a homeless man walking along the southbound lanes of the freeway was hit and killed by a car, causing the delays.

SACRAMENTO, California — All lanes are open along I-5 southbound near Downtown Sacramento after a homeless man walking along the highway was struck and killed by a car.

California Highway Patrol [CHP] told ABC10 that the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was hit by a single car around 5:30 a.m. in the area just near the Garden Highway exit. That car did stop and cooperated with officers at the scene.

The accident caused some lanes on the freeway to temporarily close. Though two southbound lanes remained open, traffic was backed up roughly three miles as people came in to downtown for their daily commute.

With all lanes now open, traffic is expected to ease in the area. There are no other details on the accident at this time.

