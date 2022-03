Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed as CHP investigates a possible propane leak, CHP says.

AUBURN, Calif. — Interstate 80 is closed in both directions after a propane truck was involved in a solo crash on westbound I-80 at Heather Glen in Placer County.

A Facebook post from California Highway Patrol says they are investigating a possible propane leak.

CHP is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

CHP AUBURN currently investigating a solo traffic collision westbound I-80 at Heather Glen. Both eastbound and westbound are currently closed, due to possible propane leak. Please avoid the area Posted by CHP - Auburn on Monday, March 14, 2022

Read more from ABC10:





ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10