I-80 closed due to truck fire near Dutch Flat

CalTrans said that westbound I-80 is closed at the Secret Town Road off-ramp due to the fire

SECRET TOWN, Calif. — CalTrans closed I-80 in Placer County near Dutch Flat due to a truck fire on an off-ramp.

The fire is at the Secret Town Road off-ramp on westbound I-80. CalTrans is diverting traffic to Gold Run and are telling people to expect delays if they are traveling in that direction.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is also responding to a vegetation fire off of the freeway near the Gold Run exit. They said in a tweet that the fire is one to two acres so far. Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit and Placer Hills Fire helped to control the fire.

Cal Fire officials said that the vegetation fire was caused by the truck fire. There is no estimated time on when the fire will be fully put out or when the road will be open again.

PCSO responded to another commercial vehicle fire at WB 80/Gold Run earlier this afternoon. Fire extinguished and WB 80 will reopen in approx three hours. #traffic #cawx #fire #PlacerCounty #PCSO pic.twitter.com/gHCLlvRVgz — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) May 9, 2021

