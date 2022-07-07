x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

All lanes of I-80 open after multi-vehicle crash near Nevada state line

California Highway Patrol Truckee advises drivers to drive slowly in the area as there is still heavy traffic.

More Videos

NEVADA, USA — Update: July 7, 10:55 a.m.

California Highway Patrol Truckee says all lanes of eastbound I-80 near the Nevada state line have reopened.

CHP advises drivers to drive slowly in the area as there is still heavy traffic.

Original Story:

A multi-vehicle crash near the Nevada state line is currently blocking all lanes on eastbound Interstate 80.

California Highway Patrol Truckee says four vehicles were involved in the crash. There is no estimated time the road will be open.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Two Northern Californians appearing on 'Press Your Luck' gameshow reboot

Paid Advertisement