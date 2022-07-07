All lanes of I-80 open after multi-vehicle crash near Nevada state line

California Highway Patrol Truckee advises drivers to drive slowly in the area as there is still heavy traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEVADA, USA — Update: July 7, 10:55 a.m.

California Highway Patrol Truckee says all lanes of eastbound I-80 near the Nevada state line have reopened.

CHP advises drivers to drive slowly in the area as there is still heavy traffic.

Original Story:

A multi-vehicle crash near the Nevada state line is currently blocking all lanes on eastbound Interstate 80.

California Highway Patrol Truckee says four vehicles were involved in the crash. There is no estimated time the road will be open.

All lanes open on I-80 eastbound, west of the Nevada State line. Heavy traffic still in the area along with personnel, so slow down when you approach this location. pic.twitter.com/QcuUja6Ir0 — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) July 7, 2022