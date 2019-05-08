PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a big rig fire on westbound Interstate 80 near Canyon Way, according to Cal Fire.

Westbound I-80 between Canyon Way and Weimar Crossing are shut down due to the fire.

Cal Fire and Place County firefighters responded to the fire. They are advising motorists to stay clear of the area as additional resources are arriving at the scene.

Cal Fire described the incident on I-80 at Canyon Way in Colfax as "a fuel leak from a commercial vehicle." The cab of the semi-truck was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews put out a fire on westbound I-80 between Canyon Way and Weimar Crossing.

Cal Fire

Caltrans said drivers should expect closures for a while as debris and fuel cleanup continues.

This is a developing story.

WATCH ALSO: 3 mass shootings, 1 week | Gilroy, El Paso & Dayton