Driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches fire, near Gold River

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif — A driver was killed Saturday afternoon in Rancho Cordova after the van crashed into a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire, Sacramento Metro Fire tells ABC10.

The collision happened near Sunrise and Gold Country Boulevards and was extinguished around 1:45 p.m.

The van was the only vehicle involved in the incident. Rancho Cordova Police will continue the investigation. At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played were a factor.

Metro Fire units responding for a vehicle fire in Gold River. pic.twitter.com/SSqfOiaMt1 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 20, 2021

