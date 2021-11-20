Driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches fire, near Gold River

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif — A driver was killed Saturday afternoon in Rancho Cordova after the van crashed into a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire, Sacramento Metro Fire tells ABC10.
The collision happened near Sunrise and Gold Country Boulevards and was extinguished around 1:45 p.m.
The van was the only vehicle involved in the incident. Rancho Cordova Police will continue the investigation. At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played were a factor.
