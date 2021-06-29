Interstate 80 closed at Hwy 20 due to big rig collision east of Emigrant Gap

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Interstate 80 is closed at Emigrant Gap due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Caltrans.
Caltrans District 3 said on Twitter that I-80 westbound is closed at the State Route 20 junction due to this incident. They do not have an estimated time for when traffic will resume as normal.
They said that westbound traffic is now being diverted to State Route 20.
CHP-Gold Run identified the incident as a big rig collision east of Emigrant Gap.
