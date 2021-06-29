Interstate 80 closed at Hwy 20 due to big rig collision east of Emigrant Gap

Caltrans District 3 said that they do not know when traffic will resume as normal.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Interstate 80 is closed at Emigrant Gap due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans District 3 said on Twitter that I-80 westbound is closed at the State Route 20 junction due to this incident. They do not have an estimated time for when traffic will resume as normal.

They said that westbound traffic is now being diverted to State Route 20.

CHP-Gold Run identified the incident as a big rig collision east of Emigrant Gap.

Big rig collision on I-80 w/b East of Emigrant Gap. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/pR7Nf1VT7W — CHP - Gold Run (@CHPGoldRun) June 30, 2021

