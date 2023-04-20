x
1 dead after crashing into Isleton orchard

A detour at Georgiana Slough Bridge is being set up to detour traffic southbound on Isleton Road off to Andrus Island Road

ISLETON, Calif. — A person is dead after their car crashed on Isleton Road Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the car went off the road and into an orchard where it hit a tree and caught fire just before 1 p.m.

A detour at Georgiana Slough Bridge is being set up to detour traffic southbound on Isleton Road off to Andrus Island Road. There is no estimated time of reopening.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as we learn more.

