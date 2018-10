Lane closures will be in effect on the Tower Bridge this week due to ongoing bridge work, according to Caltrans.

The repairs will take place from Wednesday, Oct. 23 to Saturday, Oct. 27. Officials are advising motorists to plan accordingly. One westbound and one eastbound lane will remain open to traffic.

Overall, work on the Tower Bridge is anticipated to continue through the end of December. There will be intermittent closures until then, officials said.

© 2018 KXTV