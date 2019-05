The Texas Department of Transportation wants to make sure you’re safe on the roads for Mother’s Day weekend, and they’re using the help of Bobby Boucher from "The Waterboy" to make their message clear.

Robert Carlile took a photo of one of their safety signs that reads, “Mama say buckle up Bobby Boucher. Be safe drive smart love mama.”

You guys know what ma ma ma ma mama says, goes!

Buckle up!

