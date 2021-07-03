Man, 54, killed in single-vehicle crash south of Oakdale

Investigators say the man was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 54-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash south of Oakdale late Friday night.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were dispatched to the crash on the Oakdale-Waterford Highway around 10:30 p.m.

According to the report from CHP – Merced, the driver was heading south on the highway – just to the north of Claribel Road – in a 2001 Chevy when for unknown reasons he drifted off to the east shoulder and into the grass. The driver then lost control of the car, causing it to overturn multiple times.

Investigators say the man was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released a possible cause of the crash. The identity of the driver is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read more from ABC10