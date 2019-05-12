AUBURN, Calif — One man died Wednesday afternoon after he collided with two cars on Highway 49 in Auburn, officials with the California Highway Patrol announced.

The unidentified 21-year-old man was driving a black Volkswagen Golf on Highway 49 using the center divide lane to drive fast in and out of northbound traffic, CHP officials said. As the man approached Cramer Road, he swerved into southbound traffic, hitting the back side of a Ford F-150, witnesses told CHP.

The impact from the crash sent the driver of the VW Golf swerving into other southbound lanes where he was t-boned by an Acura RDX.

The driver of the VW Golf was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 73-year-old driver of the Acura was transported to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries. His condition is unknown.

The 29-year-old driver of the Ford F-150 was not hurt, according to CHP.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

