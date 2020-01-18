CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. —

A 47-year-old man died Saturday morning after being struck by two cars on I-80 westbound near the Antelope weigh station, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

CHP first received a call around 2 a.m. about an accident involving three cars. CHP said the man exited his car and made his way from the right-hand shoulder into the lane where he was hit by two cars.

All of the drivers cooperated with officers and the westbound lanes were closed for about two hours. Lanes were back open just before 4:30 a.m.

At this point, the CHP suspects that alcohol was a factor in this accident. The cause of the incident is under investigation. The identity of the victim has not be released.

