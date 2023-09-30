Man hit, killed by car in Orangevale

Officials say the man walked into the dark road of Main Avenue and Main Street and was hit by a car going 25 mph.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A man was hit and killed by a car in Orangevale Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the man walked into the dark road of Main Avenue and Main Street and was hit by a car going 25 mph. It is unclear if a crosswalk is in that area, but officials say it was very dark.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and one lane is blocked off as CHP investigates.

DUI and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.