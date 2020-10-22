Dixon resident killed when motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch

Solano area CHP officers responded to the incident, which happened between Vacaville and Fairfield.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcycle crash on Wednesday, Oct. 21, has resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Dixon resident.

On Wednesday evening, Solano area California Highway Patrol [CHP] responded to the incident, which happened on Interstate-80 along the westbound off-ramp to Manual Campos Parkway. The 65-year-old motorcyclist was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle with a group of other motorcycles when they exited the off-ramp.

The driver than left the roadway and crashed into a drainage trench. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead at the Kaiser Permanente Vacaville.