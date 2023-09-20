Motorcyclist killed after crash in Rancho Cordova

x
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed after being involved in an accident with a car in Rancho Cordova Wednesday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on northbound Sunrise Boulevard over Highway 50. The accident happened just before 6 p.m.

Multiple lanes are closed in the area as officials investigate. No further information is available at this time, but ABC10 has a crew on the way. 

This article will be updated as we learn more. 

