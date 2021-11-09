Motorcyclist dead in crash involving other car in Yuba City, police say

Yuba City police didn't say what led to the crash but that they have video evidence of the motorcyclist speeding near Butte House Road.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car on Monday in Yuba City, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

Police said a 31-year-old man from Marysville was seen on video evidence speeding on a motorcycle along Butte House Road. They didn't describe the crash itself, but they noted that a 69-year-old man from Yuba City, who was driving a truck, was not injured in the collision.

First responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. Police did not release his identity.

Police said the truck driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol but do not know if the same is true for the motorcyclist. They are still investigating the crash.