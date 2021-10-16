Motorcyclist killed after crash in Sacramento, police say

Sacramento police said the motorcycle crash happened near 25th Street and Capitol Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday night in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at 25th Street and Capitol Avenue of a single-vehicle crash.

First responders transported the motorcyclist to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they are still investigating what caused the crash and the roadway will be closed for the next few hours. They didn't release the identity of the motorcyclist.