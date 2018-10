If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Mudslides have forced a shutdown of State Route 140 in Mariposa County.

Flash flooding from Wednesday’s storms caused the closure on SR140, from the Bear Creek Bridge/Bug Hostel to Foresta Road.

Crews estimate that the roadway will be re-opened around midnight, according to Caltrans.

SR-140 has been closed due to flash flood warning from the Bear Creek Bridge/Bug Hostel to Foresta Road to protect safety. Road will be reopened as conditions permit. Check https://t.co/TQuBFdM5Dh for info. pic.twitter.com/BnMlgrn6LB — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) October 3, 2018

