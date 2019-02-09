SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol [CHP] was out in full force over the holiday weekend.

According to CHP, 980 people were arrested for impaired driving over Labor Day weekend. Lt. Jason Castaneda said they started their Labor Day patrol Aug. 30 at 6:01 p.m. Patrols continue until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

The CHP partnered with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration [NHTSA] and surrounding states — Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington — to form the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition, Castaneda said.

"The emphasis is on drug-impaired driving," Castaneda said. "This is the first year we're publicly patrolling along with these other states."

He said Labor Day is a "maximum enforcement period."

"During holidays, there's an uptick in traffic and we realize we're going to need the maximum number of officers on the roads," Castaneda said.

RELATED:

12 killed, 589 arrested for DUI in California through start of Independence Day enforcement

34 killed, 1,099 arrested for DUI in California through start of Monday, Memorial Day Weekend

He said the CHP announces "maximum enforcement periods" in advance so the public can remember to drive safely.

"Our main mission is to save lives out on our roadways and with an uptick of people out on our roadways, there's more of a need," Castaneda said. "By putting more officers out, the CHP can ensure a prompt response to any hazard."

Castaneda said drivers should not use any substances that may impair their driving. He also said people should wear their seat belts, minimize distracted driving and be patient on the road.

WATCH ALSO: 'This is going to be a busy weekend for us' | DART prepares patrol, water safety education