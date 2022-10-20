Northbound I-5 closed near Walnut Grove due to big rig fire

x
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Both lanes on Northbound I-5 are closed on Thursday morning near Walnut Grove because of a big rig fire, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP South Sacramento said the crash happened just south of Twin Cities Road. The crash involved three big rigs and one of them caught fire. The fire was put out. No injuries have been reported according to CHP. It is unclear how the crash happened.

Northbound I-5 will be closed for an extended amount of time. CHP is directing all traffic off to West Walnut Grove Road.

Drivers are advised to take Highway 99 if they can to avoid the backup.

Credit: ABC10

