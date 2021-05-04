Oroville man killed after driving through railroad crossing in front of oncoming train

CHP said the accident happened on Clark Road just west of Highway 99.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A 59-year-old Oroville man was killed after driving through a railroad crossing and directly into the path of an oncoming train, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said that at about 9:05 p.m. on Monday, the driver of a 1999 Nissan Sentra was traveling on Clark Road near Yuba City. The driver drove through the railroad crossing arms, which were down and working properly. The Oroville man was struck on by an oncoming Union Pacific train as he tried to cross the tracks, CHP said. He was ejected from the car and sadly died at the scene.

Clark Road was closed for several hours as Union Pacific crews checked the train and cars, and cleaned up debris. Traffic on Highway 99 was not affected.

CHP said that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the accident. No other details are available at this time.

