Lanes reopened after overturned big rig blocks traffic on Highway 99 near South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 4 p.m. update:
All lanes of traffic on Highway northbound SR-99 at 47th Ave. have reopened following an overturned big rig, according to the South Sacramento CHP.
CHP urges drives to use caution in the area.
Original Story:
An overturned big rig blocked traffic alongside Highway 99 near 47th Avenue, according to CalTrans.
CalTrans officials did not say what led to the crash or when lanes could re-open.
Officials have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash.
This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.
