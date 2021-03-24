x
Lanes reopened after overturned big rig blocks traffic on Highway 99 near South Sacramento

CalTrans officials did not say what led up to the big rig crashing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 4 p.m. update:

All lanes of traffic on Highway northbound SR-99 at 47th Ave. have reopened following an overturned big rig, according to the South Sacramento CHP

CHP urges drives to use caution in the area. 

Original Story:

An overturned big rig blocked traffic alongside Highway 99 near 47th Avenue, according to CalTrans.

CalTrans officials did not say what led to the crash or when lanes could re-open.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash. 

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.  

