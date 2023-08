The crash happened just south of Twin Cities Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An overturned big rig is blocking all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 in southern Sacramento County, according to Caltrans.

The crash happened just south of Twin Cities Road. It is currently unknown what caused the crash, but both northbound lanes are blocked.

There is no estimated time of reopening and officials are advising drivers to find alternative routes.

