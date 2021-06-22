Overturned tanker on Highway 37 threatens wildlife area with 3,800 gallons of diesel

Prevention crews with the Vacaville Fire Department are working to remove fuel onboard, but there is no spill at this time.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Spill prevention crews are working quickly to prevent an overturned big rig carrying nearly 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel from leaking into a wildlife area.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Spill Prevention and Response, the tanker was carrying 3,800 gallons of fuel when it crashed on Highway 37 in Solano County near Napa Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area.

In photos from the scene shared by the response team, the wildlife area is visible in the background. Dry grass and brush also border the road where the tanker turned over, creating a potential fire hazard.

Fire crews from Vacaville Fire Department are currently working to remove fuel on board, but no spill has been reported at this time.

Solano County Inter-Agency Hazmat Team is also on scene to mitigate the potential fuel spill.

In the meantime, Highway 37 from Walnut Avenue to Highway 121 is closed in both directions. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Some alternate routes include Highway 29, Highway 121 and Highway 12.

There is currently no timeframe for when the highway will open back up or when crews expect the overturned tanker to no longer pose a danger of fuel leakage.

OSPR crew on-scene of tanker truck accident on Hwy 37 in Solano County near Napa Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area. Truck carrying 3,800 gallons diesel but no spill at this time. Fire crews working to remove fuel onboard. County Hazmat, @CHPSanFrancisco and @CaltransD4 also on site. pic.twitter.com/zlv01sz6Ff — CDFW Spill Prevention & Response (@CalSpillWatch) June 22, 2021

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE: Owner of House of Oliver says employee killed in shooting at restaurant