Overturned big rig blocking westbound lanes of Hwy. 50 | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update

At least one westbound lane along Hwy. 50 near Stockton Boulevard has reopened to traffic. Delays are still expected until the area is clear.

Injuries were reported, but did not specify how many people were involved.

Original Story

An overturned big rig is causing traffic delays along Highway 50.

The accident happened near Stockton Boulevard, along Hwy. 50, Monday morning. Westbound lanes at Hwy. 50 are blocked at 51st Street overcrossing.

Information is still being gathered but the congestion is believed to have been caused by an accident involving the truck. Caltrans cameras at Hwy. 50 at 39th Street show the backup.

Delays are expected in both eastbound and westbound directions. There is currently no timetable for reopening of the eastbound lanes.

Commuters should take Folsom Boulevard as a alternative route.

