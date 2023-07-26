Patterson man killed in Stanislaus County crash

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Las Palmas Avenue, east of Sycamore Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A Patterson man was killed in a Stanislaus County crash Tuesday.

A man was driving a Toyota pickup westbound on Las Palmas Avenue. A woman driving a Toyota Camry was behind the pickup. The driver of the pickup slowed down quickly and the woman tried to stop but hit the back of the pickup.

The pickup went off the road and the driver's side hit a tree on the dirt shoulder. The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

The driver of the Camry didn't report any injuries.

CHP said drugs and alcohol do not seem to have impacted the crash.

