1 man dead after being hit by car in Sacramento, police say

The crash happened near 24th Street and Fruitridge Road on Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — One man is dead after being hit by a car in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the crash happened near 24th Street and Fruitridge Road before 7 a.m. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said while the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, they are looking into seeing if a second vehicle also hit the pedestrian before driving away.

Police did not release the pedestrian's or the driver's identity. They also said 24th Street and Fruit Ridge Road were closed but have since been re-opened.

Traffic Advisory in the area of 24th/Fruitridge : SPD is working a major injury collision , the roadways are closed - please plan alternate routes. This thread will be updated with any new information. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/53KbDOXndf — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 6, 2021