Caltrans creates solutions to make Stockton off-ramp safer

The Pershing Avenue off-ramp from northbound I-5 has been causing issues for residents.

STOCKTON, Calif. — People living near the Pershing Avenue ramp off northbound Interstate 5 in Stockton have been trying to make the neighborhood safer. Community members have been working with Caltrans and the city to address traffic issues.

Caltrans has been working on some long and short-term solutions. They’ve removed the 40 mph sign at the top of the ramp and installed new 30 mph markings and signs. Additionally, where the off-ramp from northbound I-5 meets Pershing Avenue, there will be flashing beacons and poles installed by the end of this year.

Dan Richardson moved to Stockton more than two years ago, not too far from the ramp. He loves the walkability of the neighborhood and the community.

"The reason that I moved here and why I'm excited about the neighborhood is that we really have a good community in midtown. People are excited about living here, the houses are unique," Richardson said.

Richardson said after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted, more people were on the roads — especially during rush hour. He said when he noticed speeding and traffic volume, he got involved in community efforts to make Pershing Avenue safer.

In April, community members, city officials and Caltrans employees met at the nearby Haggin Museum to discuss the future of the road.

"That was a great meeting. They’re very receptive and they understand we have issues with it and were trying to slow down the traffic. The city has also been very receptive to the issues we have with the exit and that people are flying off of there," Richardson said.

Caltrans did a traffic study in the area to find out what could make it safer. Skip Allum, a Caltrans District 10 spokesperson, said Caltrans compiles traffic information and a traffic safety team goes out and monitors traffic and its volume. They also work with CHP and look at accident reports in the area.

"The traffic study showed us that the need for a traffic signal was warranted. But that’s a brand new out-of-the-air new project that hadn't been planned or scheduled or put into the budget ahead of time, and things take years in advance to get going. So with that, you have to apply for special funding," Allum said.

Caltrans applied for funding and if they get it the signal would be installed in late 2026 or early 2027. If not, it would likely be added to the Stockton Channel Viaduct project.

