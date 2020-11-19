Police activity reported on Highway 99 off-ramp in Ceres following shooting

People are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

CERES, Calif. — Police are asking people to avoid the area of Bystrum Road and North Highway 99 off-ramp in unincorporated Ceres due to a shooting, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office is currently investigating the shooting, which happened around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. Police said they received multiple 911 calls after a car was reportedly shot at by people in another car.

The male victim has been taken to the hospital and is being treated in the trauma unit, but the extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

People are asked to avoid the area near the Highway 99 off-ramp for the next few hours.

Deputies are still actively pursuing leads in hopes of contacting those responsible. Suspect information is limited at this time. The sheriff's office will be able to provide more information after the initial investigation is done.

