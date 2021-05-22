x
Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Portion of Highway 80 shutdown after big rig crashes

Caltrans officials do not know when the highway will re-open.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 80 is closed after a big rig overturned near Blue Canyon Road, according to Caltrans.

The left lane is blocked westbound of I-80 because of the crash. Drivers are advised that delays should are expected. 

Caltrans officials do not know when the highway will re-open.  

It is also not clear what caused the big rig to crash on Highway 80.

