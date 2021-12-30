Chain controls dropped for Highway 80 | Live maps and updates

Day after day of frosted freeways, toppled trees, powerlines and other debris continues dragging traffic in the Sierra to a stand-still.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — While the snow fall has stopped falling, road conditions continue to be treacherous for highway travel. Though snow plows are on the scene and crews continue to clean debris from the roadway, Caltrans continues to ask people to only travel if necessary.

Major highways like I-80 and US-50 are open, but both Caltrans and PG&E customers in Pollock Pines want holiday travelers planning to pass through to stay away — for now.

CHP tweeted around earlier this week that Truckee is low on resources and people should only travel if absolutely necessary. If people try to take alternative routes, CHP said drivers should prepare for their GPS to be incorrect.

I-80 Updates

I-80 reopened to all passenger and commercial vehicles early Wednesday morning. There are currently no chain controls for east or westbound travel. According to Caltrans, the speed limit is 25 or 30 miles an hour when chains are required. Chain control resources can be found HERE.

California Highway Patrol is asking drivers to slow down and give plenty of space between vehicles. CHP said in a tweet that the last thing they want is for I-80 to close due to traffic collisions.

US-50 Updates

Highway 50 remains closed at the Nevada state line and only essential travelers should be out today, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said that travelers can expect long delays along east and westbound Hwy. 50.

The fresh powder isn't going anywhere.☃️Heavy snow expected to hit the Sierra today so please avoid traveling. Some Sierra communities do NOT have power & some gas stations do NOT have gas/ fuel so please wait & avoid traveling today. Don't crowd the plows. ONLY ESSENTIAL TRAVEL. pic.twitter.com/vYe30zgGMn — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 29, 2021

Live Maps

Live map showing traffic conditions along Interstate 80, Highway 50, Highway 89 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains.

Snow Park locations are identified with purple markers.

