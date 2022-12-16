'Just be safe': Tule fog returns to the Valley

The U.S. Federal Highway Administration says over 600 people are killed in fog-related accidents each year

LATHROP, Calif. — When 50-year old Eric Montiel got into his car this morning, he saw something he hadn't seen in awhile: a thick blanket of Tule fog.

"Kind of shocking a little bit like 'wow there's fog,'" said Montiel.

The Lathrop carpenter is retired, but only because he was in a bad non-related fog accident that forced him to stop working.

That in turn has made him even more careful when he gets behind the wheel when visibility is poor.

"I was always told, you know, the three second distance between the car in front of you. I keep it a little bit more than that not to be in a rush," said Montiel.

Experts agree that's a good rule of thumb for any time you drive.

Every year there are over 38,700 vehicle crashes, 600 people killed and more than 16,300 people hurt when driving in the fog, according to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

So, what's the number one mistake when driving in the fog?

"Probably going too fast. People need to remember to allow yourself enough time to get to your destination," says Officer Yvette Norman of the Auburn CHP office.

Speed is not the only factor to think of when trying to drive safe in thick Tule fog or low visibility conditions. Here are some tips experts say you should use when in the fog:

Do not use your high-beam lights. It causes glare and makes it more difficult to see what's ahead of you.

Use fog lights if you have them.

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes to ensure you are staying in the proper lane.

In extreme fog conditions where visibility is near zero, turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location, like a parking lot of a local business, and stop. If there is no parking lot or driveway as an option, pull as far off the road as possible with your hazard lights on.



"If you're involved in a collision and if your vehicle is able to move or is still drivable, move to the right hand shoulder to continue to allow traffic to flow and to prevent being struck again," said Norman.

For Eric Montiel, who has survived a horrific traffic accident, he knows how precious life is and is extra vigilant when driving in fog.

"Ya know, we have to prioritize our time a little better and just be safe man," said Montiel.

Of course, you can always postpone your trip until the fog clears.

To know if there is fog where you might be traveling, you can always call the CHP'S road conditions hot line at 1-800-427-ROAD, view our weather radar HERE or our road conditions map HERE.