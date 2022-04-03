Watch: Rockslide closes 50 in both directions at Echo summit, Caltrans working to remove boulder

CHP in Placerville posted on social media about the closure just after 6 p.m. They say the closure is expected to last all night.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Caltrans is warning commuters about major travel delays this weekend as they rock to remove a rockslide and prepare for snowy driving conditions.

California Highway Patrol in Placerville says Highway 50 is closed due to a rockslide. The rockslide happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and as of 6:30 a.m. Friday, the road continues to be closed.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

All lanes are closed in both directions at Echo Summit near Meyers. Commuters traveling from the east will get turned around at Sly Park Road and Sierra-at-Tahoe. Commuters traveling from the west will get turned around at State Route 89 Junction and Meyers.

More pictures…US-50 is currently closed in both directions at the summit due to rockslide. Eastbound traffic is being held at Sly Park Rd. This closure is expected to last all night. Posted by CHP - Placerville on Thursday, March 3, 2022

CHP is advising drivers to use Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 & 49.

Crews began blasting the rock overnight by drilling holes into the boulder. Then, they'll need to repair a guard rail damaged by the rockslide.