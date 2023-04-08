3 people taken to hospital after rollover on Interstate 5 in Sacramento

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. when a car rolled over on I-5 north of Sutterville Road and south of Highway 50.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people were taken to the hospital after being ejected from a car on Interstate 5 in Sacramento Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. when a car rolled over on I-5 north of Sutterville Road and south of Highway 50, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The severity of injuries of all three people is currently unknown, but CHP says they were all ejected from the car. The car caught on fire after the crash. It is unclear why the car rolled over. CHP is investigating what happened and if DUI was a factor in the crash.

The crash happened hours after another single car rollover crash sent two people to the hospital in south Sacramento.

No further information is available at this time.

Just after 7:30 pm a single vehicle roll-over occurred on Northbound I-5; North of Sutterville Rd, south of Highway 50. Total of 3 patients transported to a trauma facility and the severity of their injuries is unknown. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 6, 2023

