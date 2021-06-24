Rollover wreck snarls traffic on WB I-80 near Del Paso Heights

The crash occurred on the westbound side of I-80, just to the east of the Marysville Boulevard exit.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Del Paso Heights is causing major traffic delays for drivers in the area.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of I-80, just to the east of the Marysville Boulevard exit in Sacramento. It is unclear how many cars are involved or if anyone has been injured.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. No word yet on how long it will take to fully reopen the interstate.

Fire crews are on scene of a rollover vehicle accident, westbound I-80 east of Marysville Boulevard. Checking for injuries. Traffic backed up, find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/VdyTa9Kamx — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 24, 2021

