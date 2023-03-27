Traffic split in Sacramento on eastbound Highway 50 to last through December

The lane switch lasts from March 24 through December, according to Caltrans. This is part of the Fix50 Project.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A traffic lane switch on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento went into effect Friday night.

The lane switch lasts from March 24 through December, according to Caltrans. This is part of the Fix50 Project.

Which lanes will drivers be in?

Stay in the far right lane (#3) at the traffic split

Drivers heading eastbound Highway 50 to exit 15th Street, southbound State Route 99 or the Capital City Freeway/Business 80 0 (State Route 51)

Stay in the far left lanes (#1,#2) at the traffic split

Drivers heading on eastbound Highway 50/South Lake Tahoe

People driving in the work zone should impact lane restrictions and be aware of vehicles traveling around the work zone. The speed limit is 55 mph in the work zone. CHP will be there to enforce traffic.

This is part of the $460 million project to rehabilitate Highway 50.

