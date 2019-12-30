SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern Californians have a lot to think about when it comes to plans for New Year's Eve-- where to ring in the new year, where to park if they're driving or whether to drive at all.

Those who've grown used to AAA's Tipsy Tow will have to make other plans, because the service won't be offered in Northern California anymore. AAA's Tipsy Tow service provided a free ride home and a vehicle tow of up to 10 miles for any driver over several holidays and celebratory occasions throughout the year.

Aldo Vazquez, AAA public relations specialist, said Tipsy Tow also won't be available in Alaska, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Montana and Wyoming.

"In recent years, we've seen fewer motorists use Tipsy Tow as rideshare services have become more popular. We encourage all drivers to celebrate responsibly and never drive impaired," Vazquez said.

But, there are other transportation options in Sacramento for New Year's Eve.

Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) is offering free rides on light rail Dec. 31 for the New Year's Eve Sky Spectacular in Old Sacramento. Riders must present this flyer to ride to and from the event for free.

Uber and Lyft are also an option, but watch out for surge pricing. A spike in prices "automatically goes into effect when there are more riders in a given area than available drivers," according to Uber.

"Passengers may see higher ride costs when there’s more demand for rides," according to Lyft.

If you decide to drive, remember: The City of Sacramento waives meter fees New Year's Day.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: 3 tips for returning those unwanted holiday gifts

Americans are predicted to return approximately $100 billion in holiday gifts. Here's what you need to know if you're planning to give back some unwanted gifts.