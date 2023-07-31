Lanes reopen on westbound I-80 near Colfax after semi-truck carrying chocolate catches fire

The semi-truck was carrying about 40,000 pounds of chocolate.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Lanes reopened after a semi-truck carrying chocolate caught fire on westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 174 in Placer County on Monday.

The semi-truck was carrying about 40,000 pounds of chocolate, according to Cal Fire.

Fire crews responded to the scene just north of Colfax around 4 a.m. According to Chris Baldoni, a captain with Cal Fire, the truck had overheated its breaks and detached the truck from the trailer which caused it to catch fire.

I-80 was closed for a couple of hours in the early morning. No one was injured in the fire.

