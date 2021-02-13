Lanes open after semi-truck overturns on SR-99, Caltrans says

Both southbound and northbound lanes of State Route 99 are open after a semi crashed near South Sacramento.

5 p.m. update:

Lanes on both the northbound and southbound side High 99 near South Sacramento are open after a semi crashed, according to Caltrans officials.

Traffic is still slowly moving, according to Caltrans.

Original story:

Lanes on both the northbound and southbound side of Highway 99 near South Sacramento are blocked due to an overturned semi, the California Highway Patrol said.

A single lane on both sides of State Route 99 are closed because of the wreck and CHP says they do not have an estimate for when they will be reopened.

CHP officials did not say what caused the truck to crash.

Drivers are advised to use Interstate 5 as an alternate route.

Update 2:35 pm. The #1 lane of southbound and northbound SR-99 just north of Mingo Road are closed with an unknown ETO. Heavy traffic as a result, please use I-5 as an alternate route. https://t.co/HiLjQdoVXE pic.twitter.com/0zkqjo3gTd — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) February 12, 2021

