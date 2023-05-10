Skateboarder hit by car, taken to hospital in North Highlands

The man, in his 30s, was hit around 4:30 p.m. on Don Julio Boulevard and Larry Way.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A skateboarder was taken to the hospital with major injuries after being hit by a car in North Highlands Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man, in his 30s, was hit around 4:30 p.m. on Don Julio Boulevard and Larry Way. Officials say he was traveling east on Larry Way when he went into the street in front of a car heading east on Don Julio.

He was unconscious when taken to the hospital, according to officials. No further information is available.