x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Skateboarder hit by car, taken to hospital in North Highlands

The man, in his 30s, was hit around 4:30 p.m. on Don Julio Boulevard and Larry Way.

More Videos

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A skateboarder was taken to the hospital with major injuries after being hit by a car in North Highlands Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The man, in his 30s, was hit around 4:30 p.m. on Don Julio Boulevard and Larry Way. Officials say he was traveling east on Larry Way when he went into the street in front of a car heading east on Don Julio.

He was unconscious when taken to the hospital, according to officials. No further information is available. 

WATCH MORE: Olivehurst man sentenced for killing 10-year-old | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out