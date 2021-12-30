1 dead after big rig crashes into multiple cars near Solano County, CHP says

The crash happened east of Mare Island at around 11:29 a.m. on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one person is dead after a freightliner big rig crashed into multiple cars on State Route 37 on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened east of Mare Island at around 11:29 a.m.

The CHP said the driver of the big rig crashed into a Chevy truck, a Toyota Camry and a Tesla Model 3 after hitting a concrete barrier. They said the big rig then crashed through the concrete center median into the eastbound lanes when it hit a Dodge pickup.

An Infinity that was driving eastbound was then hit with debris from the center median.

First responders declared the Dodge driver dead at the scene. The Toyota's driver was taken to the Sutter Solano Hospital with minor injuries.

The CHP is still investigating what caused the big rig to crash into multiple cars. They ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 707-639-5600.