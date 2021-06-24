Southbound I-5 lanes close during last weekend of June for additional FixSac5 repairs

Caltrans says that the ramps will be closed at Sutterville Road and W Street going to southbound I-5.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you thought we were done with highway construction in Sacramento, think again.

The month of June started with the four-day closure on Highway 99. Then, drivers had to deal with lane closures along southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento for work.

And the month of June will come to an end with the last weekend again seeing parts of Interstate 5 in Sacramento closed as part of the FixSac5 project.

Caltrans says that two southbound lanes on I-5 will close from north of Sutterville Road to the 25th Avenue Undercrossing from 9 p.m. Friday, June 25 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 28. The other two lanes will still be open and the northbound side will also be open.

"The around the clock construction work will require heavy equipment and commercial trucking," Caltrans says on its website.

While some lanes will still be open, Caltrans is asking people to use State Route 99 as an alternate route to get around the closure.

Both the on- and off-ramps to and from southbound I-5 will be closed at Sutterville Road and the on-ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed at W Street over the weekend.

#TrafficAlert 🚧More road work scheduled for #FixSac5 this weekend. 9pm 6/25 through 5am 6/28. Delays expected #planahead. 🚨55 mph limit in the work zone #BeWorkZoneAlert 🦺. Ramp closures at Sutterville Rd and W St to SB I-5. w/detours. More at https://t.co/eHyDdu5mXc pic.twitter.com/hUGS3QJES4 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 23, 2021

Caltrans has suggestions for what detours to take for both the Sutterville Road and W Street ramps on the FixSac5 website.

"Nearby residents can expect loud construction type noise and commercial truck back-up beeping noises during day and nighttime hours. The contractor is scheduled to perform paving and striping," the FixSac5 website said about the construction work being done.

The speed limit has been reduced to 55 miles per hour in the work zone and California Highway Patrol will be around for traffic enforcement.

For more information about the FixSac5 project, go to the website by clicking HERE.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Major Sacramento area employers join forces to fund new job opportunities