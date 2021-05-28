Section of Hwy. 99 to Hwy. 50 connector in Sacramento to be close for 4 days

CHP says drivers can use Interstate 5 or free light rail service offered through SacRT during the multi-day closure.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is warning drivers of a multi-day closure of a portion of SR-99, also known as Highway 99, starting June 11.

According to a Facebook post from CHP - South Sacramento announcing the "major traffic alert," the closure will last for four days. The closure is scheduled to go into effect at 8 p.m., Friday, June 11 and is expected to last until 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 16.

It will start at Hwy. 99 from 47th Avenue and run to US-50 connector, also known as Hwy. 50, in Sacramento. CHP says drivers can use Interstate 5 or Sacramento Regional Transit's (SacRT) light rail service, which will be offered for free during the multi-day closure.

"The closure is necessary for crews to safely replace the bridge deck on SR-99 at 21st Avenue," CHP South Sacramento said on Facebook. "Caltrans is taking preventative measures to fix California's aging infrastructure, including extending the service life of this 62-year-old bridge."

According to CHP, crews plan to use "innovative accelerated bridge construction techniques" to get the work done quickly as a way to avoid traffic issues and lane reductions that could have lasted up to six months.

"The work is imperative to continue to provide a safe route," wrote CHP.

Crews will also be closing the main westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway to southbound Hwy. 99 and the westbound and eastbound Hwy. 50 connector ramps to southbound Hwy. 99.

According to CHP, the following ramps will be closed:

The on-ramp from 16th Street to eastbound Hwy. 50

The on-ramp from 29th Street/H Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway

The on-ramp from 29th Street/N Street to westbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway

The on-ramp from 29th Street/T Street to southbound Hwy. 99

The on-ramp from Broadway to southbound Hwy. 99

The off-ramp from southbound Hwy. 99 to 12th Street

The off-ramp from northbound Hwy. 99 to 12th Street

The on-ramp from 14th Avenue/30th Street to southbound Hwy. 99

The on-ramp (slip) from Fruitridge Road to northbound Hwy. 99

The on-ramp (loop) from Fruitridge Road to northbound Hwy. 99

The on-ramp (slip) from East 47th Avenue to northbound Hwy. 99

The on-ramp (loop) from West 47th Avenue to northbound Hwy. 99

CHP says the following routes will be unavailable during the closure and drivers in the area will be rerouted. Drivers are encouraged to use I-5 and avoid Hwy. 99.

Other alternate routes drivers are encouraged to consider include:

Traveling north from San Joaquin County (Stockton and Lodi) to Sacramento Use SR-4/Crosstown Freeway to northbound I-5 or Use SR-12 to northbound I-5.

Traveling south from Sacramento to San Joaquin County Use southbound I-5.

Traveling north from Lodi or Galt to Sacramento Use SR-104/Twin Cities Road to northbound I-5.

Traveling north from Wilton or Elk Grove to Sacramento Elk Grove Boulevard to northbound I-5 or Laguna Boulevard/Bond Road to northbound I-5 or Cosumnes River Boulevard/Calvin Road to northbound I-5.

Traveling south from Sacramento to Elk Grove, Wilton or Galt Use southbound I-5.

Traveling north from Florin or South Sacramento to Downtown/Midtown Sacramento Stockton Boulevard/Mack Road to northbound I-5 or Florin Road to northbound I-5 or 47th Avenue to northbound I-5.

Traveling south from westbound Business 80 (North Sacramento area or Cal Expo) towards San Joaquin County Use westbound Hwy. 50 to southbound I-5.

Traveling east from Davis or West Sacramento towards San Joaquin County Use eastbound Hwy. 50 to southbound I-5.

Traveling south from Airport, Natomas or westbound I-80 towards San Joaquin County Use southbound I-5.

Traveling west from El Dorado, Folsom or Rancho Cordova towards San Joaquin County Use westbound Hwy. 50 to southbound I-5.



CHP asks drivers to please plan ahead and to expect delays.

The Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) will be providing free light rail service during the closure, starting June 12. That free service will last until June 15. To ride light rail for free, CHP says riders must show the fare inspector a free-rider flyer. That flyer will be available at FixSac99.com or sacrt.com/fixsac99 on June 1.

