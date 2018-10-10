If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 65, in Placer County, Tuesday night.

Authorities shut down SH65, near West Wise Road, located just to the northeast of the Lincoln Regional Airport, due to the crash.

Three vehicles, including a semi, were involved in the collision. According to CALFIRE, five other people in the crash sustained minor injuries. One person, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused a fire that spread to the grass nearby. Crews were able to get the fire under control, with only about an acre and a half of land burning.

HWY 65 closed at West Wise Road due to vehicle collision. Three vehicles with six patients. 5 minor injuries, one confirmed fatality. A fire from one of the involved vehicles extended into the vegetation 1.5 acres. No estimated time for reopening HWY 65. pic.twitter.com/5GgqjLW3T6 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) October 10, 2018

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area while crews work the scene. There is no estimated time for reopening the highway.

