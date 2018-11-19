If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Thanksgiving travel:

According to AAA, 54 million Americans are traveling nationwide this Thanksgiving. The 2018 holiday weekend will see nearly seven million California travelers alone, up 5 percent from last year.

According to the folks at Waze, here are the drive times to avoid in Sacramento for Thanksgiving travel.

Gas check:

According to GasBuddy, gas prices are the highest they've been in four years because fewer people are expected to be hitting the road

“While gas prices have dropped in the last month, we’ll be paying nearly $80 million more over the travel period as a country than we did last year. Conversely, we’ll be spending $1.7 billion less than what we spent at the pump during the 2012 Thanksgiving travel period," said Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy, these are the best and worst days to buy gasoline for your road trip.

Monday, Nov. 19, is the best day to buy gas.

Friday, Nov. 23, is the worst day to buy gas.

You can check gas prices here

ABC10 travel alerts:

Los Angeles

According to AAA, expect the worst traffic tie-up in Southern California on the I-5, between Oceanside and California Highway 1. Expect your drive in that area to take twice as long as usual.

Tahoe

We're watching for snow in the Tahoe area, which means you might need chains for I-80 and US-50.

You can find more information on chain controls here.

San Francisco

AAA predicts drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion Thanksgiving week during the early evening commute period, with travel times starting to increase on Monday. Drivers in San Francisco will see the largest delays – nearly quadruple normal drive times.

Flights

According to Airlines for America, millions of Americans will fly between Friday, Nov 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 27, exceeding the 28.5 million who flew in 2017.

Best and Worst day to travel

Sunday, Nov. 25, busiest travel day.

Thursday, Nov. 22, lightest travel day.

You can check your flight here.

Regional transit

Sacramento Regional Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving.

San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD) will not operate its regular fixed-route service (Stockton Metro, Metro Express, Intercity, Hopper, and Commuter Services).

Holiday shopping traffic

According to Finder.com, Black Friday 2018 is expected to be bigger than ever, with 74 percent of Americans planning to open their wallets on either Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Drivers should still expect to see slow drive times on roads near malls and shopping centers.

Westfield Galleria at Roseville

1151 Galleria Blvd.

Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 11:59 pm

Black Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Arden Fair Mall

1689 Arden Way, Sacramento

Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to midnight

Black Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Folsom Premium Outlets

13000 Folsom Blvd

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. - midnight

Black Friday: Midnight - 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Vacaville Premium Outlets

321 Nut Tree Rd.

Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. - midnight

Black Friday: Midnight - 10 p.m.

Weberstown Mall

4950 Pacific Avenue, Stockton

Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Vintage Faire Mall

3401 Dale Rd Suite 483, Modesto

Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Black Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

